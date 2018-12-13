Middle school teachers go caroling

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This time of year many people try to spread Christmas cheer, and it can even spill over into our businesses and schools, but one middle school in Lake Charles wasn’t letting their walls restrict their reach.
Teachers are supposed to impact our children inside the classroom, but it’s Christmas time, so a group of teachers and administrators at F.K. White Middle School decided to spread the joy all the way to their students’ front doors.
“I think overall, Christmas just puts people in a better frame of mind," said Principal Owen Clanton. "I don’t know, just something about the Christmas spirit just makes people smile and gives us some common ground.”
“It’s just so much fun," said French teacher Jennifer Mattison. "It doesn’t matter if you can do something or you can’t do something you have to put yourself out there.”
The response from the kids and their parents was tremendous.
Families ran to the front yard to partake in the Christmas festivities.
Teachers like Mattison said seeing the looks on the faces of the kids is exactly why they sang at the tops of their lungs.
“I hear it all the time and I love it, ‘To be present and not give presents,’" said Mattison. "So, this is a way for us to show the kids that we’re here for them too, not just at Christmas time, but all the time.”
The students not only loved seeing their favorite teachers belting our Christmas carols, but some teachers believe an experience like this may even help them in school too.
“It really gives the kids a different view of us instead of constantly being in the classroom," said Special Education teacher Nathan DeRouen. "It shows them that there is a fun side to us teachers and helpers.”
“I always want to have an energy level that I want you to match, and I think if we expect the children to learn at a high level, we need to match that," said Clanton. We need to model that.”
This was F.K. White’s second year caroling around their students’ neighborhoods, and they plan to keep growing the tradition for next year.
