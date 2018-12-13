Mickey Smith Jr. named Grammy finalist

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Local musician and music teacher, Mickey Smith Jr., has been named a Grammy finalist.
Smith was nominated for the Music Educator Award for his teaching at Maplewood Middle School. The award is given to educators who make a significant and lasting impact on the field of music education.
Every year 10 finalists are picked and one recipient will be recognized for their impact on students. The winner of the award will be flown out to Los Angeles to attend the Grammy awards. The other 9 finalists will get a $1,000 prize and the schools of those teachers will also get grants for the same amount.
The finalists are as follows:
- Mickey Smith Jr.- Maplewood Middle School, Sulphur, La.
- Jeremy Bradstreet- Dublin Coffman High School, Dublin, Ohio.
- Victor de los Santos- Santa Ana High School, Satna Ana, Calif.
- Elizabeth Hering- Churchill High School, Canton, Mich.
- Henry Miller- Sierra Vista Middle School, Lake Forest, Calif.
- Amy Rangel- Glendale High School, Burbank, Calif.
- Jeffery Redding- West Orange High School, Orlando, Fla.
- Scott Sheehan- Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School, Hollidaysburg, Pa.
- Craig Snyder- Penncrest High School, Garnet Valley, Pa.
- John Weatherspoon- Lake Worth Community High School, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Award recipients will be announced during Grammy week 2019.
