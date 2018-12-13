McNeese’s Hamm and Tabary accept invite to Dream Bowl

LAKE CHARLES, LA (McNeesesports.com) - Outgoing McNeese quarterback James Tabary and running back David Hamm have accepted invitations to play in the 2019 Dream Bowl, which will be played on January 21 at 11 a.m. Central Time at Salem Football Stadium in Salem, Virginia.
The Dream Bowl VII game will cap off a four-day event that will begin on Jan. 18 with a CFL Scouting Combine. The combine will be headed up by NFL and CFL scouts and the results will be certified for use by the Dream Bowl athletes to get them to the next level.
Tabary recently completed a three-year playing career with the Cowboys that saw him finish as one of the greatest quarterbacks statistically in school history. He ended his career ranked fourth in school history in passing yards with 7,123; fourth with 56 passing touchdowns; fourth with 1,016 pass attempts; and third with 587 pass completions.
This past season he threw for 1,576 yards and 12 touchdowns.\
Hamm had a solid three-year career in the offensive backfield for the Cowboys, running for 1,544 career yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2018, Hamm rushed for 488 yards and four touchdowns and posted a 4.9 yards per carry average. His best season was in 2017 when he rushed for 805 yards and six TDs.
Both Tabary and Hamm have earned their bachelor's degree.
The two join BJ Blunt (East-West Shrine Classic) to give McNeese three players that have been invited to postseason all-star games.
The Dream Bowl is played on Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend to honor Martin Luther King’s spirit and to recall his motto “I have a dream.” The Dream Bowl weekend will incorporate family activities and community involvement.
