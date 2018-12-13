McNeese golf coach Austin Burk steps down

Since his arrival in 2013, Burk has coached 10 All-SLC selections including four first teamers. Last season, both Andreas Krokeide and Daniel O'Loughlin were voted onto the first team marking just the third time in school history the program has had multiple players on the top squad (1984, 1986). O'Loughlin was also named the league's Freshman of the Year, giving Burk and the Cowboys three of the Southland Conference's top freshmen in the last four seasons.