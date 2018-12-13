McNeese golf coach Austin Burk steps down

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese head golf coach Austin Burk announced on Thursday on Twitter that he will be stepping down from the program. Burk spent the last six years as the Pokes head golf coach and led them to back-to-back Southland Conference championships and NCAA tournament appearances in 2016 and 2017.
Burk stated that he’ll be pursuing a job in the Oil and Gas Industry.
“The last six years in Lake Charles has been very special,” Burk said in his Twitter post. “It was a very tough decision but in the end it was a great fit for our family.”
Burk also added that the Cowboys' golf program should continue to be a force in the Southland Conference.
“I believe success will continue for men’s golf at McNeese,” Burk’s post stated. “It has a new standard and that would not have been possible without the support of so many people.”
A two-time Southland Conference Coach of the Year (2016 and 2017) as well as the 2016 Louisiana Coach of the Year, Burk, year-in and year-out, has assembled one of the best teams in the region.
Since his arrival in 2013, Burk has coached 10 All-SLC selections including four first teamers. Last season, both Andreas Krokeide and Daniel O'Loughlin were voted onto the first team marking just the third time in school history the program has had multiple players on the top squad (1984, 1986). O'Loughlin was also named the league's Freshman of the Year, giving Burk and the Cowboys three of the Southland Conference's top freshmen in the last four seasons.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.