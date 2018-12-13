LSU outscored by 16 points in the 2nd half to nationally-ranked Houston, lose on the road

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU was up 45-35 at the break to No. 22 Houston on the road. But the Cougars outscored the Tigers, 47-31, in the second frame, keeping their undefeated season intact.
The Tigers dropped to 7-3 overall, while Houston improved to 9-0.
Freshman guard Ja’vonte Smart had a team-high 18 points for Will Wade’s squad. Tremont Waters chipped in with 10 points for the Purple and Gold.
Houston was led by Galen Robinson, Jr. and his 18 points.
The Tigers stay on the road to face Saint Mary’s in Las Vegas on Saturday.
