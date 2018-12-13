Lake Charles city employees recognized for service at luncheon

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles city employees were recognized for their service Tuesday at an event at the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall. Employees from City Hall, Public Works, Department of Transportation, Lake Charles Fire Department, and Lake Charles Police Department were in attendance.
Lake Charles Toyota was on hand and served 450 plate lunches.
“It’s a really exciting time to be a business in Lake Charles, and we are really proud of the direction the city is going, so we figured it would be a good time to cook lunch for the employees and show them how much we appreciate them,” said Corey Tarver, general manager of Lake Charles Toyota.
Mayor Nic Hunter recognized employees with service awards.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.