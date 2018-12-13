Lake Charles All-Stars preparing for Saturday’s I-10 Bowl

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 Bowl is always a special game. It puts the area’s top talent together and gives them the chance to showcase their skills for one last time at the high school level.
“It feels good knowing I was one of the best players and selected. It’s an honor to get a chance to play”, said LCCP defensive lineman Jacalon Pitre.
“I was really happy, I felt honored to come play in this because it’s the best of the best coming to play so I felt really good”, said Sulphur quarterback Morgan Clark.
With the best of the best on one field you’d think gelling together would be difficult, but so far it hasn’t been much of a challenge.
“It’s been a little bit different, a lot different terminology from what I’m used to doing from the last four years but honestly it’s been going pretty smooth so far”, Clark said.
Coming out of retirement to coach the all-stars is legendary South Cameron coach Parry Lalande. He’s excited about being back on the sidelines but most of all -- he’s looking forward to coaching with his son once again.
“That’s the best part about all of this. We worked together for one year when I was in college, I was a student coach on his staff and then I moved on to further my career so it’s been amazing being able to share this experience with him and go through this with him again”, said Parry Lalande Jr.
“It’s a dream come true. I always wanted to coach with him on the sideline together. I think he’s done a great job at the two schools he’s been at and it’s nice to be on the sideline with him”, Parry Lalande Sr. said.
