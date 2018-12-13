Hung without care? Some say tunnel decor is an eyesore

A Christmas tree adorns one of the letters on the toll booth structure on the Holland Tunnel approach, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Jersey City. Motorists are complaining that two circular wreaths and another in the shape of a Christmas tree, symmetrically aligned above the tunnel's lanes, don't look right. An online petition suggests placing the tree over the letter "A" instead of the "N". (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP)