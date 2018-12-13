At least five area businesses receive threats as similar bomb threats reported across state, nation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Numerous bomb threats are being reported across the state and nation.
Locally, First Federal Bank of Louisiana was evacuated this afternoon.
Julie Miller, VP and Marketing Manager, said in a statement that “the building has been cleared by local authorities and deemed safe for our staff and customers. First Federal Bank received a bomb threat similar to those being received around the nation, and we have received an All-Clear from local authorities and are resuming normal business activities.”
Mel Estess, with the Sulphur Police Department, said a bomb threat was called in to Superior Steel on La. 108. The scene has since been cleared.
Sgt. James Anderson, with state police Troop D, said state police are closely monitoring several situations across the state.
Kim Myers, spokesperson with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, says that they have worked three bomb threats today at local business and financial institutions. Each of the threats were emailed in.
Lt. Kevin Kirkum said the Lake Charles Police Department has worked two threats of similar nature today.
“They are not from Calcasieu Parish, probably not even the state and maybe not even the country," Myers said.
Myers said even so, each threat is being handled seriously.
Multiple media outlets are reporting bomb threats in other areas of the state and the country as well.
KATC is reporting that UL received a threat of an explosive device on campus.
KALB is reporting that bomb threats were sent to two banks in Alexandria.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.