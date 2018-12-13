FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms push in for the commute; colder again tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Prepare for an early arrival of heavy rain and storms for your morning commute, especially after the 7:00 a.m. hour as complex of storms continues its journey toward Southwest Louisiana from the Houston area. These storms have not been severe overnight but could bring some rumble of thunder and embedded thunderstorms are noted in the larger shield of rain moving our direction.
Our rain chances go up to 100% after 7:00 a.m. through late-morning with the main batch of rain moving east by the noon hour, although scattered showers will continue to be possible well into the afternoon.
Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely with most locations averaging between 1 and 2 today as the storms move through. Severe weather isn’t likely, although one or two stronger storms could form.
There are currently no severe weather or flash flood watches in effect for our area as widespread severe weather nor flooding is expected for our area today. Just be mindful that heavy downpours could cause some water rises on streets and poorly drained areas temporarily during the times of heaviest downpours today, so adjust your route if necessary as not to drive through high water!
The storms should depart quickly after sunset leaving behind cloudy and breezy conditions overnight and temperatures that will steadily drop through the middle to upper 40s by sunrise on Friday. Cloudy, blustery and at times drizzly weather can be expected through most of the day Friday, making for not so good outdoor conditions but our weather quickly improves for the weekend.
Sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. A drier stretch of weather continue through about the middle of next week with seasonably cool temperatures.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
