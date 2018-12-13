First Alert Forecast: Cooler tonight and rain still likely for Friday ahead of a nice weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - So far today, the bulk of the rain has already fallen. There will still be few showers around in the afternoon. It should not be a lot of rain, but a few scattered showers in a few places. The rain chances are slowly declining through the rest of the day. The clouds will stick around, and there will not be any sunshine.
Later this evening, the rain chances will be a little lower. I cannot rule out some drizzle in a couple areas. Therefore, I am not taking the rain chances completely out. It will still be cloudy, and it should not be a pretty sunset with too much cloud interference. Temperatures will be dropping rather quickly after sunset.
Overnight, there should not be much if any rain until we get to the early morning hours on Friday. If there is any rain, it will be light. It will be a cloudy night. Temperatures will still cool down a good bit despite the cloudy conditions. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s. That is all because of some cool air coming in from the northwest.
On Friday, there could still be some more showers that wrap around a low-pressure center. Therefore, I do still have a 20% chance of rain. I am debating about putting it up to 30%. It will also be a windy day. There will be plenty of clouds around, but those will begin to break apart during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be much cooler thanks to the cold front. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Good news is that over the upcoming weekend, the weather looks very nice! There should not be any rain around, rather, there should be plenty of sunshine! So, we should finally have a weekend that will be favorable to get outdoors! Temperatures will also be comfortable with highs in the 60s.
The nice weather will carry over into next week. Temperatures will warm up to the 60s in the afternoon, so it will be warm. There will also be limited rain chances with a few passing clouds. The sunshine will be out, making it a nice start to the work-week for Monday and Tuesday.
By the middle of next week, there could be a few showers that come back to Southwest Louisiana. There is disagreement about if there will in fact be rain or not. One computer model has rain right over us, while another has the rain well to our west. It will have to be a wait-and-see type of moment.
Beyond Wednesday, there will still be a few passing clouds but plenty of sunshine at times. Temperatures should remain in the 60s in the afternoon. Overall, it should be a nice week with limited rain chances.
