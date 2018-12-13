Daily Booking Report

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
Jason Thibodeaux, 22, Lake Charles: Instate detainer
Savannah Lawrence, 19, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense
Justin Malbrough, 17, Lake Charles: Simple Burglary, theft less than $1,000, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule IV.
Diamonte Lafanette, 17, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, theft less than $1,000, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule IV.
Shawn Powell, 40, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Christopher Carter, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotic, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule I, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet.
Wilford Goodwin, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, domestic abuse battery; strangulation, domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace, direct contempt of court, direct contempt of court.
Marquez Chagois, 18, Lake Charles: Simple battery.
Tomacian Plumber, 29, Lake Charles: Telephone communications, improper language, harassment.
Jacoby Guy, 26, Lake Charles: Intentional littering prohibited, possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less)
Judson Etienne, 28, Crowley: Direct contempt of court, direct contempt of court, operating while intoxicated; first offense.
Matthew Myers, 46, Dequincy: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
