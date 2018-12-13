Astros make one selection in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft

Flores, 22, is a switch-hitting defensive catcher who played 66 games behind the plate for Class A Hagerstown in 2018. Originally an international signing out of Mexico by Atlanta in 2012, Flores played three seasons (2013-15) in the Braves system before his release. He then played two years in the Mexican League (2016-17), posting solid numbers in 2017, as he hit .269 (79x294) with 21 doubles, eight home runs and 41 RBI in 93 games. Following that season, he signed a minor league contract with the Nationals organization.