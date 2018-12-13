Astros make one selection in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft

LAS VEGAS, NV (Astros Communications) - The Houston Astros made one selection in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft today, selecting catcher Alejandro Flores from the Washington Nationals organization.
The Astros lost two players in the Major League Rule 5 Draft, as Miami selected right-handed pitcher Riley Ferrell in the first round and San Francisco selected outfielder Drew Ferguson in the second round. In the minor league phase, the Astros had one player selected, as right-handed pitcher Ryan Thompson went to Tampa Bay.
Flores, 22, is a switch-hitting defensive catcher who played 66 games behind the plate for Class A Hagerstown in 2018. Originally an international signing out of Mexico by Atlanta in 2012, Flores played three seasons (2013-15) in the Braves system before his release. He then played two years in the Mexican League (2016-17), posting solid numbers in 2017, as he hit .269 (79x294) with 21 doubles, eight home runs and 41 RBI in 93 games. Following that season, he signed a minor league contract with the Nationals organization.
