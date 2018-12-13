Alton Sterling’s son accused of raping child

Cameron Sterling (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
December 13, 2018 at 9:26 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 11:43 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The oldest son of Alton Sterling, the man killed in a controversial police shooting in 2016, is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Court documents state Cameron Sterling, 18, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Wednesday.

According to the arrest warrant, the incident happened on December 8 and involved an 8-year-old he was babysitting.

Sterling was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of first-degree rape.

Bond has not been set.

