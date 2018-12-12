UN envoy hands Yemen's warring sides draft deal

Abdelqader al-Murtada and Saelem Mohammed Noman Al-Mughalles, at left, representatives of the Houthi rebels delegation and to the right, Askar Zaeil and Hadi al-Hayi representing the delegation of the Government of Yemen together with representatives from the office of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen and the International Red Cross Committee (ICRC) during the ongoing peace talks on Yemen held at Johannesberg Castle, in Rimbo, north of Stockholm, Sweden, December 11, 2018. Yemen's government and the Houthi rebels are exchanging lists of prisoners as part of peace talks in Sweden aimed at winding down the devastating civil war. (Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP) (AP)