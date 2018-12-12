Sports Person of the Week - Diamond Brister

LAKE ARTHUR, LA (KPLC) - “This year we’re building off last year, we come in here and work every day,” Diamond Brister said.
Last season the Lake Arthur Lady Tigers nearly put a bow on the 2A State Title. After a bitter defeat, Lake Arthur returned to the lab for the 2018-2019 season on a new mission. With a transformed roster, the Lady Tigers haven’t skipped a beat, sitting at a perfect 14-0 and itching to make another deep postseason run.
“Every team I coach, that’s the ultimate goal. That’s where you want to be. I don’t know where else you’d want to be but there," Vickie Sketoe said. "That’s what I try and instill in them and that’s their goal this year.”
With every team comes a leader, and that player on this lady tiger team is without question Diamon Brister. The small forward is averaging 17 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per game.
“She brings a lot of leadership. She’s my go-to in practice," Sketoe added. "If I need to tell the girls to pick it up, I’m going to Diamond. With scoring, she knows when we need something. She can score from outside and inside. The biggest thing is she’s being a great leader and playing hard every time she steps on the count.”
“When they get down because sometimes they do. I pick them up and say we got this. Next time. We got this,” said Brister.
Over the past 5 years, the Lady Tigers have been able to make a quarterfinal appearance or higher. This year, Diamond is not only focusing on getting back to the championship, but this time bringing home another color.
“This year we have more scoring threats than we’ve had in the past," Brister said. "They can’t just pick up one person and think that they are going to stop us. We can all score. I think we’re going to get back to state and hopefully come back with gold instead of silver.”
