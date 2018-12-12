Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: December 12, 2018

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center:
Donald Lee Mills, 26, Lake Charles: Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possess with Intent Schedule II Narcotic, Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possess with Intent Schedule I Narcotic, Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possess with Intent Schedule I Narcotic, Headlamps on Motor Vehicles.
Linton James Deboest, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic Abuse Battery.
Doneshia Evette Bell, 36, Lake Charles: Aggravated Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery.
Carilee Marie Reed, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule IV.
John Henry Lamar: 62, Sulphur: Theft from $25,000 or more.
Jeffrey Lee Adams, 29, Lake Charles: Simple Criminal Damage to Property less than $1,000, Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Attempted Theft less than $1,000, Instate Detainer.
James Howard Reynolds, 49, Sulphur: Stalking, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden.
Leland Shaw McCree: 27, Sulphur: Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation.
Charles Oscar Blanco, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance; Schedule II.
Megan Nicole Franklin, 22, Lake Charles: Simple Battery.
Chloe Nicole Harris, 22, Lake Charles: Probation Violation.
Traylon Jamal Mitchell, 21, Lake Charles: Probation Violation.
James Freeman Kitchens, 18, Lake Charles: Probation Violation.
Deshawn Alexander Gray, 23, Lake Charles: Probation Violation.
Charles Steven Touson: 52, Lake Charles: Direct Contempt of Court, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Theft less than $1,000, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia.
Richard Leo Malone, 38, Lake Charles: Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possess with Intent Schedule I Narcotic, Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possess with Intent Schedule II Narcotic, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule IV, Sale, Distribution or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen years of age.
Germain Deshawn Singleton, 37, Lake Charles: Direct Contempt of Court, Probation Violation.
Damien Lamarr Hilliard, 34, Lake Charles: Probation Violation.
Bryan Keith Zackery, 26, Lake Charles: Probation Violation.
Demetrius Chantel Sowells, 21, Lake Charles: Damage to Property with Intent to Defraud.
Emily Taylor Poole, 21, Lake Charles: Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia.
Sillman Charles Sonnier, 64, Lake Charles, Direct Contempt of Court.
Freddie Lee Bryant, 27, Lake Charles: Prohibited Acts: False Representation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden.
Mark Bartholomew Cole, 53, Basile: Direct Contempt of Court, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule IV.
Mathew Jamison Williams, 27, Lake Charles, Direct Contempt of Court, Direct Contempt of Court, Giving False Information regarding Lawful Presence in the US in order to obtain a Driver’s License, Resisting an Officer, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule IV, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana; 1st Offense-Misdemeanor, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.
Michael Joseph Williams, 39, Grenta: Probation Violation.
McKinsey Jarvez Freeman, 32, Sulphur: Simple Kidnapping, Simple Burglary, Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000, Domestic Abuse Battery; Child Endangerment.
Zachery Tyler Mott, 17, Westlake: Direct Contempt of Court.
Jeremy Courtney Gabriel, 29, Lake Charles, Instate Detainer.
Jacob Kyle Adroin, 29, Domestic Abuse Battery; Child Endangerment, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.
John Sterling Phillips, 33, New Smyrna Beach, FL: Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage to Property less than $1,000.
Kevin James Victor, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense, Disturbing the Peace, Disturbing the Peace.
Tony Joseph Lejeune, 30, Vinton: Operating While Intoxicated; First Offense, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Careless Operation.
