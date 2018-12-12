Sheriff: 73-year-old man robbed, left on side of road with ‘severe laceration’ to head

ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A 73-year-old man was left on the side of the road injured after a woman with whom he left a casino and another man robbed him, Allen Parish authorities said.
Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the man left the Grand Casino Coushatta in his truck with 42-year-old Leah Langley, of Elton, who, when questioned, told police that she and 29-year-old Gerald Artis, of Kinder, had robbed the man.
Coushatta Tribal Police found the man, who looked beaten up, around 7:15 a.m. on the side of the road on Powell Road, two miles south of La. 26, near Oberlin.
The man had a severe laceration to the back of his head and was unable to give law enforcement a lot of details, Hebert said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He told detectives that his 2002 Ford truck, his wallet and about $2,000 cash were missing.
His vehicle was located on a side road leading into a hunting club, about a mile from where he was found.
With the help of Coushatta Tribal Police, detectives were able to identify Langley through surveillance video.
Langley was arrested at her residence without incident. She faces counts of second-degree robbery, carjacking, cruelty to the infirm, theft between $750 and $5,000, accessory after the fact to aggravated battery and criminal conspiracy to commit theft. She is being held in the Allen Parish jail on $60,000 bond.
Artis was arrested in Alexandria. He faces counts of second-degree robbery, aggravated second-degree battery, cruelty to the infirm and criminal conspiracy to commit theft. No bond has been set.
