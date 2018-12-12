Rescuers try to save 3 trapped in abandoned West Virginia mine

RALEIGH CO., WV (WVVA/CNN) - Rescue crews have expanded their search Wednesday to reach three people believed missing in an abandoned coal mine in West Virginia.
Kayla Williams, Erica Treadway and Cody Beverly haven't been seen since Saturday.
Family members of the three trapped in the Clear Creek Mine await word on their loved ones. Greg Scarbro, Beverly's grandfather, spoke Tuesday while waiting to hear more.
“I don’t know how he ended up under there, what possessed him,” Scarbro said. “I can’t answer any of those questions. All I know is he’s there.”
One of the men who was able to escape the mine Monday night is helping to direct rescuers to their location.
"He has not been arrested; he is cooperating with us," said Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Mater. "No charges have been filed against anybody."
Mud and water inside the idled mine presented problems for first responders. Family members were told pumping would continue through the evening before first responders can re-enter the mine.
Scarbro wondered if everything possible is being done.
“Well, my grandson has been in that mine for over 80 hours,” he said. “Over 80 hours and he’s still under there.”
Crews have been pumping air into the mine and working to remove standing water from one of the entryways. With each hour that passes, the frustration of waiting grows.
“When it’s one of your kids, you want it done now. We’re hoping and praying and believing that things are going to work out good,” Scarbro said.
Copyright 2018 WVVA via CNN. All rights reserved.