RECALL: Achdut’s Tahini, component of hummus, recalled due to salmonella concerns

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Achdut Tahini products of all packages and sizes produced from Apr. 7 to May 21 have been recalled because it may be contaminated with salmonella, says the FDA.
The product is distributed internationally in retail stores and mail orders, said the FDA, and can be used as a possible component of hummus. The brand names of the products are: Achdut, Baron’s, S&F, Pepperwood, Soom and Achva.
A positive finding of salmonella was discovered in a U.S. import sample of Adhduct Tahini. The FDA said it may be linked to an outbreak the FDA is investigating.
The FDA said salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Consumers are urged to return Tahini to the place of purchase for a full refund.
