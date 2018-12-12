Pointer leads LSU to win over McNeese

BATON ROUGE, LA (McNeesesports.com) - McNeese women’s basketball struggled with the LSU quickness and full-court pressure in an 86-36 road loss at the Pete Maravich Center on Tuesday to conclude its third straight road game and sixth road game to begin the 2018-19 season.
“Obviously a slow start isn’t what we wanted, and we didn’t take bad shots but we had way too many turnovers today,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “We settle down in the second quarter and battled and it really wasn’t that bad of a half for us.”
The full-court pressure caused McNeese (0-8) to turn the ball over 36 times and LSU scored 36 points off those turnovers. LSU controlled inside game, picking up 46 of their points in the paint.
Despite being undersized, LSU only held a 41-34 rebound advantage. Freshman Maia Robinson led the Cowgirls with six while freshman Divine Tanks picked up five.
Junior Regan Bolton was the only Cowgirls to get into double-figure scoring, ending the game with 11.
LSU (5-2) placed five players in double figures with Faustine Aifuwa recording a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ayana Mitchell led all players with 14 points while Jaelyn Richard-Harris and Khayla Pointer both chipped in with 12 apiece.
After a slow start, the Cowgirls got into a little rhythm late in the second quarter and put together a 6-0 run with 4:35 left in the quarter on back-to-back jumpers by Jones and a baseline jumper by Damilola Balogun to cut the LSU lead to 28-14.
Sky Jasper scored the last four points of the first half for the Cowgirls with a jumper at the free throw line then a layup as the Cowgirls went into the break trailing 38-18.
After starting off slow in the first quarter, the Cowgirls put together a good second quarter to shoot 41 percent on 5 of 12 from the field.
LSU started the second half like they started the game, with a full-court press that forced turnovers and easy baskets. The Lady Tigers opened the second half on a 20-2 run to extend its lead to 58-20 midway through the quarter and then held a 71-25 lead.
"We had lapses early in the third quarter and they broke the game open at that point."
McNeese will return home to host Southern-New Orleans on Monday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. or the first of four straight. The Cowgirls will also host Louisiana College at Dec. 19 before breaking for Christmas.
“We’re gonna get back home on Monday and try to pick up some wins during this stretch. We really are getting better even though the score isn’t showing it. They know we are getting better and they know we are playing high-quality opponents. I’m proud of this group because they are battling, fighting and they are staying positive.”
