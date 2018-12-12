North Lake Charles: A Diamond in the Rough

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The north part of Lake Charles is a diamond in the rough. It’s an area that many feel is often times forgotten about, and behind, when it comes to development. However, to some residents, it’s all about perception, and many are ready to change that.
According to Marshall Simien, Lake Charles resident, attorney, and board member for the Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority (LCNRA), it’s time for someone to invest in the area known as North Lake Charles.
“There’s not been much energy with jump starting businesses in the northern part of Lake Charles,” Simien said. “I think we need to step it up. You have people out here who are potential investors.”
With major highway systems running through it, North Lake Charles is a goldmine for business.
“There’s not many places in the country that has an I-10 corridor with what they call diamond exits that are undeveloped like ours, or this kind of water front that’s just languishing,” Simien said.
Diamond exits, like ones off I-10 at Enterprise Blvd. in Lake Charles, allows drivers to pull of I-10 and easily get back on; something that has proved to be very convenient for drivers and businesses alike.
Enterprise Blvd. has been a hot topic of conversation with the city, with talk about possibly extending it to connect the northern part of the city to the southern part. Enterprise Blvd. dead-ends just north of I-10 near the Calcasieu River.
The city has tried and failed to provide funding for the Enterprise Blvd. extension project, which would connect to Fitzenreiter Road and Highway 171 in the northern part of Lake Charles and potentially bring more business and growth to the area.
“We’re ready to accommodate that kind of development. All we need to do now is incentivize it and get some energy behind it,” Simien said.
The LCNRA and the City of Lake Charles have partnered to bring life back to North Lake Charles. According to the LCNRA, the group was “created by the Louisiana legislature as a special district and political subdivision of the state to design programs for the benefit of the citizens in the City of Lake Charles, with its primary focus on the redevelopment and revitalization efforts for the North Lake Charles area.”
But, in order to attract businesses to this area, other things need to take place; like improved housing and more affordable housing options.
“We [are] always talking about development of the I-10 corridor and when [people] drive down I-10, they can see something nice. They don’t always need to see something blight,” Wilford Carter, Lake Charles resident and retired judge, said. “They can see something nice and they might even stop and visit and spend some money here.”
For Carter, he’s living what he preaches, after putting time, money, and energy into multiple mixed income subdivisions he developed himself, something that North Lake Charles is lacking.
“I think we need to do more about giving folks the opportunity to bid on property and buy it and develop that property,” Carter said. “Nothing wrong with having rental property, but we need to encourage ownership.”
Carter said the city needs more mixed income neighborhoods for families.
As a resident and developer, he’s noticed that when citizens own their own property, they tend to invest in the community more. But with a limited amount of available mixed income homes, he said citizens must look elsewhere.
“The whole city should have areas where you can live wherever, anywhere you want and have a nice area and nice homes to raise your kids,” Carter said. “I think as we do that, the North Lake Charles area will be more productive and even better if we had more ownership.”
Which he said would more than likely increase property value, reduce crime and make the community a better place to live.
The northern part of Lake Charles is the oldest part of the city. It’s full of culture and tradition.
“It was a really nice place to grow [up],” said Dwight Malveaux, owner of Malveaux’s Barber Shop. “It wasn’t as bad as people think.”
And a lot of that growing up took place in the schools. And when it comes to development, school performance scores play a big role in whether business owners choose to do business and whether families decide to raise their children in that part of town.
“I was always told by my grandparents that you never forget where you came from,” Ronnie Harvey, principal at Washington Marion Magnet High School, said.
Harvey grew up in North Lake Charles and graduated from Washington Marion. Years later, he found himself as principal of the school he once attended. And now he’s ready for positive change.
“We’re tired of being the doormat. We want to have a place mat. We want to actually come to the table and sit at the table to eat,” Harvey said. “Our student overall enrollment is up, our certified teachers are up, the momentum is high. Now the next step is go ahead and raise the school performance score.”
By improving academics, Harvey is hoping to change the perception of his school and community.
“I know, sometimes, it’s depicted as a bad place, but it’s a really good place. It’s not a dying community, it’s a loving community, but we have to buy in,” he said. “And I think that with everyone jumping on board buying back in giving time to our students, our community, the neighborhoods, I think it’s going to be a great thing.”
And with some improvements, along with a more positive outlook, business will continue to thrive and develop in North Lake Charles. But it all comes back to one thing: investment.
“I think people need to take pride in the community. The northern part of Lake Charles is where the city grew,” Simien said.
“The community shouldn’t just be a one-sided affair. Just a low income community. It ought to be mixed. All the communities ought to be mixed,” Carter said.
“It’s Lake Charles no matter what happens in any community,” said Harvey. “Sometimes, I think the extra adjective on it kind of makes it go from a positive standpoint to a negative standpoint, but the way the world perceives us, we’re all Lake Charles. It’s one Lake Charles, Louisiana.”
Development doesn’t happen overnight, but the changes that are being made are steps in the right direction to a more prosperous city.
According to Sgt. Jeff Keenum with the Lake Charles Police Department, the department hasn’t been as busy in the North Lake Charles area compared to other areas of the city, as far as crime goes. He said the highest crime rate is seen in Central Lake Charles, south of I-10.
Below are statements from Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and Calcasieu Parish School Superintendent Karl Brucchaus:
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.