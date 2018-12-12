North Lake Charles: A Diamond in the Rough

We are actively pursuing development opportunities across the city, but we have taken specific and determined steps to create economic incentives to entice new business to areas in North Lake Charles. The North Lake Charles Cultural District has been established to help bolster the already established Nellie Lutcher Cultural District. This summer the Lake Charles City Council passed a package of economic development incentives, giving us some much needed tools to attract new opportunities to North Lake Charles. Additionally, Partners in Parks launched in July of this year and this public/private partnership initiative is allowing the City to make significant infrastructure improvements and to re-energize our park programming. McMillan, Mary Belle Williams & Riverside Parks will all benefit from some exciting new programming and infrastructure enhancements that will take place in 2019. Coupled with new and improved housing options, this area is becoming a better place for our residents to live as well. The City is also excited about the new energy on the board of Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority and we are very optimistic about future partnerships with this group

Nic Hunter, Mayor of Lake Charles