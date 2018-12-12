Netflix: What’s coming and going in January

Netflix announced the offerings that would be arriving in January. (Matt Rourke)
December 12, 2018 at 1:31 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 1:31 PM

(RNN) - A pair of characters Harrison Ford helped make iconic are among the offerings coming to Netflix in January - even though someone else took over one of the roles.

The four movies in the Indiana Jones series will arrive Jan. 1. Also coming is "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on Jan. 9, a prequel featuring a young Han Solo, with Alden Ehrenreich behind the controls of the Millennium Falcon.

Star Wars fans should also note that "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" will be leaving Jan. 18. Other taking the bow in the month are the Godfather and Sharknado series of movies.

See below for a list of titles that will be added. All title and dates are subject to change.

Available Jan. 1

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the world - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Pan's Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

Available Jan. 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Available Jan. 4

And Breathe Normally - NETFLIX FILM

Call My Agent!: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Potro: Unstoppable - NETFLIX FILM

Lionheart - NETFLIX FILM

Available Jan. 9

GODZILLA The Planet Eater - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Available Jan. 10

When Heroes Fly - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 11

Friends from College: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo - NETFLIX FILM

The Last Laugh - NETFLIX FILM

Available Jan. 15

Revenger - NETFLIX FILM

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 16

American Gangster

Available Jan. 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Available Jan. 18

Carmen Sandiego - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Close - NETFLIX FILM

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GIRL - NETFLIX FILM

Grace and Frankie: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

IO - NETFLIX FILM

Soni - NETFLIX FILM

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 21

Justice - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Available Jan. 25

Animas - NETFLIX FILM

Black Earth Rising - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: The Magnificent - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Polar - NETFLIX FILM

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 27

Z Nation: Season 5

Available Jan. 29

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp

Available Jan. 30

Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles 2

Coming Soon

Marvel's The Punisher: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving Jan. 1

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado 5

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

Leaving Jan. 4

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Leaving Jan. 13

It Follows

Leaving Jan. 14

Armageddon

Leaving Jan. 18

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Leaving Jan. 19

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

