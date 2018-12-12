Malfunction causes gas to sell for 2 cents a gallon

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Gas prices seem to be on the decline lately, but Louisiana residents may have gotten the best deal on gas ever.
Viewers contacted KPLC, saying they filled their tank for 27 cents total in Lake Charles. Circle K employees at the Prien Lake Road and McNeese Street locations confirmed a malfunction on Dec. 11 may be to blame.
A similar thing happened in Baton Rouge. There, a customer at gas station in Baton Rouge said they filled their tank for 30 cents, reports WAFB.
KPLC has reached out to the regional office concerning this incident and we’re waiting to hear back.
