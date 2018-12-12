LSU’s Grant Delpit named unanimous All-American

BATON ROUGE (lsusports.net) – LSU placed four players on the 2018 AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America Teams, including safety Grant Delpit, who became only the ninth unanimous All-American in school history.
The 2018 AFCA FBS All-America Team was announced today by the American Football Coaches Association and it’s the last of the All-America teams recognized by the NCAA.
Joining Delpit on the first team for the Tigers were linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams. LSU placekicker Cole Tracy earned a spot on the second team.
The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best — the coaches themselves.
By earning first team All-America distinction from the AFCA, Delpit becomes only the ninth unanimous All-American in LSU history and the first since cornerback Morris Claiborne claimed the honor in 2011.
In order for a player to be considered a unanimous All-America they must earn first team honors from the five major organizations that select All-America teams – Walter Camp Foundation, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, AFCA, and Sporting News.
Other unanimous All-Americans according to the NCAA for LSU include Gaynell Tinsley (1936), Billy Cannon (1958 and 1959), Roy “Moonie” Winston (1961), Jerry Stovall (1962), Nacho Albergamo (1987), Glenn Dorsey (2007), Patrick Peterson (2010) and Claiborne (2011).
Delpit finished the 2018 regular season with 73 tackles, including 9.5 for losses and 5.0 sacks for the 11th0-ranked Tigers. He also led the SEC in interceptions with five.
White, who was named the winner of the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in college football, ranked second in the SEC in tackles with 115 and was 10th in the league in tackles for loss with 12.0.
Williams, who was one of three finalists for the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back, had 33 tackles, nine pass breakups and a pair of interceptions for the Tigers in 2018.
Tracy, LSU’s graduate transfer kicker, led the SEC in field goals with 25 and in field goal percentage at 86.2 percent. He also finished second in the SEC in scoring with 113 total points.
LSU’s NCAA Consensus All-Americans (35)
Year Player
1935 Gaynell Tinsley
1936 Gaynell Tinsley (u)
1939 Ken Kavanaugh
1954 Sid Fournet
1958 Billy Cannon (u)
1959 Billy Cannon (u)
1961 Roy "Moonie" Winston (u)
1962 Jerry Stovall (u)
1970 Mike Anderson
1970 Tommy Casanova
1971 Tommy Casanova
1972 Bert Jones
1977 Charles Alexander
1978 Charles Alexander
1987 Wendell Davis
1987 Nacho Albergamo (u)
1997 Alan Faneca
1997 Chad Kessler
2001 Josh Reed
2003 Chad Lavalais
2004 Ben Wilkerson
2004 Marcus Spears
2006 LaRon Landry
2007 Glenn Dorsey (u)
2007 Craig Steltz
2010 Josh Jasper
2010 Patrick Peterson (u)
2011 Morris Claiborne (u)
2011 Tyrann Mathieu
2012 Eric Reid
2015 Leonard Fournette
2016 Tre'Davious White
2018 Grant Delpit (u)
2018 Devin White
2018 Greedy Williams
(u) indicates unanimous All-American
