LCPD searching for suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of alcohol

By Tresia Bowles | December 12, 2018 at 10:23 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 10:34 AM
Suspect allegedly involved in theft. (Source: LCPD)
Suspects allegedly involved in theft. (Source: LCPD)
Theft suspects (Source: LCPD)
Theft suspects (Source: LCPD)

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying three subjects caught on camera allegedly stealing alcohol from the Golden Nugget, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum, with Lake Charles Police.

The suspects are accused of being involved in a theft of several thousands of dollars worth of bottles on Nov. 21, said Kirkum. Police are also searching for the white truck caught on surveillance.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact LCPD at 337-491-1311 or Lt. Todd Chaddick at 337-491-1324.

