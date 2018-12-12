La. Humane Society here to help relieve overcrowding at Oberlin pound

“I think probably about 90% of them are adoptable. I have one mastiff that we want to go to a rescue. And we have one female pit bull that was either used as a bait dog or fight dog that needs to go to a rescue. She’s very sweet but she needs to go to a rescue so someone can help her. A dog is a life-long commitment. They have to go to the vet, they need care. They need to know that a dog is not ‘come get today’ and then ‘throw away tomorrow.’ That’s the issue that we’re having here. These dogs are just thrown into the street,” Soleto said.