France hunts terror suspect who attacked Christmas market

Emergency services patrol at the center of the city of Strasbourg which is close following a shooting, eastern France, Tuesday Dec. 11, 2018. A shooting in the French city of Strasbourg killed at least two people and wounded more than others, officials said, sparking a broad lockdown and major security operation around a world-famous Christmas market. Authorities said the shooter remains at large. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) (AP)