First Alert Forecast: Rain chances set to increase tonight ahead of some heavy downpours Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - As expected, the clouds have built their way back in and the sunshine has gone away. It is also a little breezy at times, but the temperature is a little warmer. We will continue to have cloudy conditions with not much sunshine. At least the rain will hold off, though.
Later this evening, there is a chance for a brief shower. The rain chances will slowly increase overnight before some heavy rain arrives Thursday morning. If you have any evening plans, you should not need to worry about the rain just yet. Any of those small showers we may see will not last long at all. Temperatures will be warm and should only cool to the lower 60s.
Overnight, the rain chances will gradually increase. The bulk of the rain will hold off until after sunrise Thursday morning. However, there will likely be a few showers overnight. It will also be an odd night when it comes to the temperatures. Lows will actually be this evening, then it should slowly warm up throughout the night.
That rain chance on Thursday is up to 70% and is due to a low-pressure center moving in and pulling a cold front with it. Most of the rain will be in the morning hours. At least the heaviest will be. In the afternoon, the rain will be lighter and more scattered. We could see up to one inch after the rain comes to an end. There is also a very low risk of severe weather.
On Friday, there could still be some more showers that wrap around the aforementioned low-pressure center. Therefore, I do still have a 20% chance of rain. I am debating about putting it up to 30%. It will also be a windy day. There will be plenty of clouds around, but those will begin to break apart during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be much cooler thanks to the cold front. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Good news is that over the upcoming weekend, the weather looks very nice! There should not be any rain around, rather, there should be plenty of sunshine! So, we should finally have a weekend that will be favorable to get outdoors! Temperatures will also be comfortable with highs in the 60s.
The nice weather will carry over into next week. Temperatures will warm up to the 60s in the afternoon, so it will be warm. There will also be limited rain chances with a few passing clouds. The sunshine will be out, making it a nice start to the work-week for Monday and Tuesday.
Even by the middle of next week, I do not expect any rain. There will still be a few passing clouds at times, but there will also be plenty of sunshine as well. Temperatures in the afternoon will warm up to the lower to mid 60s.
