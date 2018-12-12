FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouding up today ahead of rain and storms Thursday morning

Clouds will continue to thicken up through the day today, with rain unlikely but a passing shower or two will be possible tonight after midnight with temperatures dropping to around 60 and holding steady most all night. Rains will continue to increase in coverage by your morning commute with some locally heavy downpours possible during the 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. time period. There will also be a threat for a few stronger thunderstorms during that time period, but the severe threat remains very low, just not zero.