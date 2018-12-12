FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouding up today ahead of rain and storms Thursday morning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are holding around 40 across most all of Southwest Louisiana as our coldest air is quickly fleeting after sunrise thanks to increasing southeasterly winds ahead of a storm system that will push more rain back into the area by tomorrow morning. The good news is that you won’t need an umbrella today, but dress for a fast warm-up, meaning you’ll want a coat early in the morning but don’t put on too many thick layers or you will later regret it with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
Clouds will continue to thicken up through the day today, with rain unlikely but a passing shower or two will be possible tonight after midnight with temperatures dropping to around 60 and holding steady most all night. Rains will continue to increase in coverage by your morning commute with some locally heavy downpours possible during the 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. time period. There will also be a threat for a few stronger thunderstorms during that time period, but the severe threat remains very low, just not zero.
Rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches will be possible in the storms tomorrow morning, with computer guidance continuing to show the heaviest rain departing by midday and afternoon as occasional lighter showers continue one and off. Temperatures will warm up to around 70 before colder air moves back down on the back side of the low Thursday night with morning temperatures on Friday back in the 40s. Friday will continue to be rather cloudy, cold and blustery with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.
The good news continues for the weekend with sunshine on the return after a few morning clouds on Saturday and morning temperatures in the 30s warming up to around 60 by afternoon. A chilly but dry night is on tap for Christmas festivities on the lake Saturday evening, so take a coat and enjoy! Sunshine continues on Sunday with a seasonably cool but dry pattern for the start of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
