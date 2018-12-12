Devin White will be on the field January 1st for the Tigers

“We play for two different reasons when we step on the field. I respect his reasoning. I talked to him when he was making his decision. He told me he was ready to go pro. He felt like he shouldn’t play in the game, because a lot of past incidents with a lot of other top players at their positions. I’m around his daughter just as much as he is. I can’t do nothing but respect Greedy. We was together before he came out with it. He cried like a baby. That’s how much he wanted to be around us,” said LSU linebacker Devin White.