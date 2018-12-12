Dementia patients receive baby dolls and stuffed dogs for Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Christmas came early for residents at Stonebridge Assisted Living Facility in Sulphur.
“We’re really hoping this gives them a little sense of stability,” said President of Serve Outdoors Bayou State, Robert Hewitt. “They live in their own little world and they may not know anything about it but I guarantee they are going to hug these babies.”
These aren’t just gifts.
Many of the men and women spend the hoidays alone.
But thanks to Serve Outdoors Bayou State, this Christmas will be a little extra special.
“This year, we’re giving some men with Alzheimer’s little puppy dogs to love on and the ladies are getting sha babies," Hewitt said.
The idea is to help patients combat loneliness and give them a sense of belonging.
“It’s proven that this is something that really helps Alzheimer’s patients,” Hewitt added.
The gifts brought smiles to the faces of those who received them and happy tears to those who were able to deliver them.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.