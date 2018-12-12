CPSO asking for help identifying hit & run driver

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged hit-and-run driver, according to Kim Myers with CPSO.
The incident happened on Choupique Road in Sulphur around 6 p.m. on Dec. 6. The victim, an 84-year-old man, was checking his mail when he was struck by a car in the 7500 block of Choupique.
Myers says the car is suspected to be a 2008-2013 Nissan Sentra, maroon in color, and the passenger side mirror will be missing.
The victim’s family shared these photos to KPLC:
The victim is at a local hospital recovering from severe injuries to his hand.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sgt. Bryan Guth with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
