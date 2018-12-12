The city of Lake Charles breaks ground on new golf course

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the announcement of Chennault acquiring Mallard Cove Golf Course came the news of building a brand new course in Lake Charles.
It’s a win-win for the city and airport and it seems golfers are supportive.
“If it’s a golf course the same quality as this one, I don’t have problems with it," a frequent Mallard Cove attendee, Tommy Cox said. "I like playing on new courses.”
The city turned dirt on the new course off E. McNeese Street Wednesday morning.
“We got creative with a public-private partnership with partners like Chennault and Morgan field," Mayor Nic Hunter said. “We were able to pull this off and for a fraction of the cost.”
The new course will offer more than a place to tee off.
Kevin Melton the executive director of Chennault says acquiring Mallard Cove allows for airport expansion.
“What it really means is economic development," Melton said. "As the Mayor said in our ribbon cutting ceremony when we finished up our runway rehabilitation he says jobs, jobs, jobs. And that’s exactly what this is about it’s about growing as a community and looking to the future.”
It’s the future many golf enthusiasts are excited about.
“Thank you Mayor for doing a good job to get this project started," Lindell Lambright, a frequent golfer said. "We’ll support you all the way, every golfer in town.”
Given the weather permits, the new golf course is expected to be finished by the end of 2019.
