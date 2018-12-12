California judge orders porn star to pay Trump legal fees

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the opening of the adult entertainment fair "Venus" in Berlin. A federal judge has ordered porn star Stormy Daniels to pay Donald Trump nearly $293,000 for his attorneys' fees and another $1,000 in sanctions after her defamation suit against the president was dismissed. Judge S. James Otero made the order Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels, tweeted the order "will never hold up on appeal." (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) (Markus Schreiber)