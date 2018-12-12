APNewsBreak: Julian Castro moves toward 2020 White House run

APNewsBreak: Julian Castro moves toward 2020 White House run
Democrat Julian Castro poses for a photo at his home in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Castro says he is launching a presidential exploratory committee ahead of a likely White House run in 2020. Castro was the nation’s housing secretary until 2016 and spent five years as mayor of San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay)
By PAUL J. WEBER | December 12, 2018 at 9:37 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 9:38 AM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Obama housing chief Julian Castro says he's taking a step toward a possible White House campaign in 2020 by forming a presidential exploratory committee. The Texas Democrat tells The Associated Press he'll announce a decision next month.

The move Wednesday gives the 44-year-old former San Antonio mayor an early start to what's shaping up as a crowded Democratic field without a clear front-runner to challenge President Donald Trump.

Castro was on the short list of running mates for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Talk of his 2020 candidacy has been eclipsed so far by bigger names, including Beto O'Rouke, a Texas congressman who lost last month to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

An exploratory committee lets potential candidates raise money and is usually a steppingstone to a formal campaign launch.

Democrat Julian Castro talks about exploring the possibility of running for president in 2020, at his home in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The announcement Wednesday gives the 44-year-old Castro a jump-start on what’s likely to be a crowded Democratic primary field that has no clear front-runner. He tells The Associated Press he plans to announce his ultimate decision in early January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
