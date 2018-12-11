Sulphur city council votes to provide funds for SWLA Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The southwest Louisiana Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program (SANE) spreads awareness about sexual assault and provides the necessary medical attention victims may need when reporting the incident.
“It’s a cost to the city of $8,000," Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay, said.
Tammy Vincent, SANE Coordinator, said the surrounding participating cities in the five-parish area foot a large amount of the bill that allows them to provide victims with 24-hour services.
“Each city government, through this cooperative endeavor, helped to donate towards the existence of this program to make sure we’re sustained," Vincent said.
Each city renews that agreement every three years, and Danahay said this is money well spent.
“We see how valuable this program is and how important it is to our residents in SWLA especially those victims of sexual assault so we think it’s important to keep it going,” Danahay said.
The SANE program has been serving sexual assault victims for almost 20 years.
