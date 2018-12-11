Man who claimed Howard Hughes inheritance dies in Nevada

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2005 file photo, Melvin Dummar smiles after signing copies of a book that Gary Magnesen had written about Dummar's claims that Howard Hughes left him a portion of the Hughes estate. Dummar, a delivery driver who falsely claimed that billionaire Howard Hughes left a handwritten will bequeathing him $156 million, has died in rural Nevada. Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said Dummar died Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, under hospice care. He was 74. (Scott G. Winterton/Deseret Morning News via AP, File) (Scott G. Winterton)