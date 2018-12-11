McNeese’s B.J. Blunt named AP FCS All-America first-teamer

Blunt is the first Cowboy since Bryan Smith in 2007 to earn first-team AP honors

(Renard, Brady)
By Brady Renard | December 11, 2018 at 3:09 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 3:09 PM

McNeese senior linebacker B.J. Blunt has been named to the Associated Press FCS All-America First Team, the AP released on Tuesday.

Blunt, a native of New Orleans, just wrapped up a star-studded two-year stint with the Cowboys, especially his senior season that saw him garner Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as being named first team All-SLC.

He placed seventh in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award that goes to the top defensive player in the FCS and accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Classic.

Blunt had a remarkable senior year that saw him record 102 total tackles, 11 sacks, and 20 tackles for a loss, all in 10 games played.

His tackles for a loss total ranked him third in the FCS while his sack total ranked him sixth in the nation.

He recorded 10 or more tackles in a game four times on the season and had a high of 20 tackles in a win over Abilene Christian, making him the first Cowboy player to record 20 stops in a game since the 1997 season.

He earned Southland Conference player of the week honors twice on the year, first when he recorded nine tackles with three sacks, four tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble in a win over league champion Nicholls. He also garnered STATS and College Sports Madness National Player of the Week honors for that game.

Two weeks later he was voted as the league player of the week in a win over Stephen F. Austin when he finished with 12 tackles, two sacks, 5 ½ tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble.

Blunted ended his two-year career at McNeese with 145 tackles, 13 sacks and 29.5 tackles for a loss.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Easton Stick, senior, North Dakota State

Running backs — Joe Protheroe, senior, Cal Poly; Ryan Fulse, senior, Wagner

Linemen — Tanner Volson, senior, North Dakota State; Matt Pyke, senior, East Tennessee State; Micah Shaw, senior, North Carolina A&T; B.J. Autry, senior, Jacksonville State; Garrett Bowery, senior, Lamar

Tight end — Donald Parham, senior, Stetson

Wide receivers — Josh Pearson, junior, Jacksonville State; Michael Bandy, junior, San Diego

All-purpose player — Shane Simpson, junior, Towson

Kicker — Roldan Alcobendas, senior, Eastern Washington

DEFENSE

Linemen — Isaiah Mack, senior, Chattanooga; Derick Roberson, senior, Sam Houston State; Ahmad Gooden, senior, Samford; Darryl Johnson, junior, North Carolina A&T

Linebackers — Zach Hall, junior, Southeast Missouri State; Dante Olson, junior, Montana; B.J. Blunt, senior, McNeese State

Backs — Isiah Swann, junior, Dartmouth; Robbie Grimsley, senior, North Dakota State; Jimmy Moreland, senior, James Madison; Will Warner, junior, Drake

Punter — Chris Faddoul, sophomore, Florida A&M

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Devlin Hodges, senior, Samford

Running backs — A.J. Hines, junior, Duquesne; Marquis Terry, senior, Southeast Missouri State

Linemen — Iosua Operta, senior, Weber State; Spencer Blackburn, senior, Eastern Washington; Drew Forbes, senior, Southeast Missouri State; C.J. Collins, senior, Kennesaw State; Dan Cooney, senior, San Diego

Tight end — Matthew Gonzalez, junior, Robert Morris

Wide receivers — Kelvin McKnight, senior, Samford; Keelan Doss, senior, UC Davis

All-purpose player — D'Angelo Amos, sophomore, James Madison

Kicker — Grayson Atkins, sophomore, Furman

DEFENSE

Linemen — Khalen Saunders, senior, Western Illinois; Greg Menard, senior, North Dakota State; Jay-Tee Tiuli, senior, Eastern Washington; Nick Wheeler, junior, Colgate

Linebackers — Jabril Cox, sophomore, North Dakota State; Sterling Sheffield, senior, Maine; Adrian Hope, freshman, Furman

Backs — James Allen, senior, Charleston Southern; Tyree Robinson, sophomore, East Tennessee State; Nassir Adderly, senior, Delaware; Marlon Bridges, senior, Jacksonville State

Punter — Alex Pechin, senior, Bucknell

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Chandler Burks, senior, Kennesaw State

Running backs — James Holland, senior, Colgate; James Robinson, junior, Illinois State.

Linemen — Matt Kaskey, senior, Dartmouth; Justus Basinger, junior, Wofford; C.J. Toogood, senior, Elon; Zack Johnson, junior, North Dakota State; Tiano Pupungatoa, senior, South Dakota State.

Tight end — Owen Cosenke, sophomore, Western Carolina

Wide receivers — Reggie White Jr., senior, Monmouth; Jazz Ferguson, junior, Northwestern State

All-purpose player — Kentel Williams, junior, Austin Peay

Kicker — Aidian O'Neill, junior, Towson

DEFENSE

Linemen — Nathan Clayberg, senior, Drake; Maurice Jackson, junior, Richmond; Filipe Sitake, senior, Weber State; Solomon Brown, senior, Charleston Southern.

Linebackers — Pete Swenson, senior, Western Illinois; De'Arius Christmas, senior, Grambling State; Cameron Gill, junior, Wagner.

Backs — Abu Daramy-Swaray, junior, Colgate; Dominic Frasch, senior, Cal Poly; Davon Jernigan, senior, Lamar; Jordan Brown, senior, South Dakota State

Punter — Garret Wegner, sophomore, North Dakota State

