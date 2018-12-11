McNeese graduate elected for Kinder city council hours after accepting degree

KINDER, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a whirlwind of a week for LaToya D. Tunwar.
Tunwar posted to her official Facebook page Saturday.
“I turned 29 on Tuesday," Tunwar states. "I graduated with my Masters in criminal justice this morning and I just received results that I’m the Councilwoman for District 1.”
Tunwar was elected in the December 8th runoff election...just hours after earning her degree.
“After two years I worked very hard for this accomplishment being a single parent working full time," Tunwar stated. "When everybody said LaToya D. Tunwar everything just fell off my shoulders.”
Tunwar says she gave it all to God. On top of earning her degree she worked full time as the office manager at Allen Parish Indigent Defender Board. She says she hopes to inspire those who think they’re unable.
“No matter your ethnicity, age, your capabilities go out and do it," Tunwar stated. "Push to the end and whenever you do it make sure you put your best foot forward.”
At 29, Tunwar is the youngest Councilperson and she hopes this will encourage younger generations to go out and vote.
Most of all she says thank you.
“Thank you guys for the support and I’m looking forward to working with you guys," Tunwar states, "Let’s make this community better together.”
