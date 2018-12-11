Jennings native Travis Etienne named a second-team All-American

In 2018, Etienne is among the national leaders in rushing with 1,463 yards and 21 touchdowns on 176 carries along with 10 receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in 13 games. His 22 total touchdowns are a school record. He is also averaging 112.5 rushing yards per game and a remarkable 8.3 yards per carry. In his two-year career, he has 2,229 rushing yards in 26 games and is averaging 7.9 yards per carry along with totaling 34 rushing touchdowns.