Jennings native Travis Etienne named a second-team All-American

Clemson, SC (clemsontigers.com) - Sophomore running back Travis Etienne (Jennings, La.) was named a second-team All-American by Walter Camp Football Foundation on Dec. 6, then he was named an AP and FWAA Second-Team All-American on Dec. 10.
In 2018, Etienne is among the national leaders in rushing with 1,463 yards and 21 touchdowns on 176 carries along with 10 receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in 13 games. His 22 total touchdowns are a school record. He is also averaging 112.5 rushing yards per game and a remarkable 8.3 yards per carry. In his two-year career, he has 2,229 rushing yards in 26 games and is averaging 7.9 yards per carry along with totaling 34 rushing touchdowns.
