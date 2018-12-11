First Alert Forecast: Warming trend underway before the rain returns Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It is another beautiful day with limited clouds and plenty of sunshine. Those clouds will remain limited throughout the day. There will not be any rain today, but the winds are starting to turn more out of the east. They will soon turn out of the south by Wednesday. That will bring more changes. So, enjoy the day today while we have such great weather!
During the evening, it will be more of the same of this great weather. I do not expect many clouds to be around, but it will a few small ones will be around. It should make for a beautiful sunset. Temperatures will be cooling quickly after sunset, so make sure to bundle up if you have any evening plans.
Overnight, the temperatures will not be as cold. There will be a few places north of I-10 that will fall to the 30s, but everywhere else will remain in the 40s. Along the coast in Cameron parish, temperatures will be a lot closer to 50 degrees. Therefore, with the warmer temperatures, there is no concern for frost or freezing temperatures.
On Wednesday, the clouds will increase once again. The winds will be back out of the south which will help increase the humidity and the temperature. Highs will be in the 60s, so it will be a nice warm-up. I do not expect any rain just yet. Although, some computer models are indicating a small and brief shower later in the evening on Wednesday.
That rain chance on Thursday is up to 70% and is due to a low-pressure center moving in and pulling a cold front with it. There will be plenty of clouds around, and the rain should be scattered throughout the day. We could see up to one inch after the rain comes to an end, so it will not be as much rain as we saw over the weekend. There is also a very low risk of severe weather.
There could be a few lingering showers left over Friday morning, but those will be clearing out. I have a 20% chance for a couple small showers. There will be plenty of clouds around, but those will begin to break apart in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler thanks to the cold front. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Good news is that over the upcoming weekend, the weather looks very nice! There should not be any rain around, rather, there should be plenty of sunshine! So, we should finally have a weekend that will be favorable to get outdoors! Temperatures will also be comfortable with highs in the 60s.
The nice weather will carry over into next week. Temperatures will warm up to the 60s in the afternoon, so it will be warm. There will also be limited rain chances with a few passing clouds. The sunshine will be out, making it a nice start to the work-week.
