FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder ahead of rain returning Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - You’ll want a little extra time to warm the car up before heading out for work and school today with temperatures across a lot of Southwest Louisiana at or near freezing at sunrise. A full day of sunshine ahead will make for another spectacular afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 with light winds thanks to high pressure directly overhead.
Tonight, temperatures will quickly drop back into the 40s after sunset but clouds will begin to increase overnight as light onshore winds return out of the southeast taking away any threat of frost tonight. Wednesday will be rather cloudy and much warmer by afternoon with temperatures returning to the upper 60s.
Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with an area of low pressure moving in out of the Texas and an associated front that will increase rain chances by Thursday morning. No severe weather is expected with rainfall totals of up to 1 inch possible. Rain could begin arriving by Thursday morning and should be winding down by Thursday night although some drizzle and mist will likely continue on Friday as the upper level trough pushes by and sends colder temperatures back to the area.
A big swing in temperatures is in store yet again as we go from highs of 70 on Thursday to lows back in the 40s Friday morning with highs on Friday barely reaching the lower 50s with a cloudy, raw and blustery day. Skies will begin to clear out Friday night and send temperatures a few degrees colder for Saturday morning, but sunshine returning over the weekend means highs will rebound to 60.
A perfect forecast is in for your weekend plans as high pressure builds in the wake of the low departing on Friday. This will send sunshine along with cool nights and pleasant afternoons both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. The seasonably cool and drier pattern will continue through early next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
