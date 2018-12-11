Convicted sex offender accused of another sex crime with minor

IOWA, LA (KPLC) - A man has been arrested for the second time for his alleged involvement with a minor, according to the Iowa Police Department.
John Baker McKay, 35, faces aggravated crime against nature charges in connection with a 13-year-old girl, said Iowa Police. McKay is a convicted sex offender.
In 2016, McKay was arrested for several counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Iowa Police said McKay had sex with a 14-year-old 10 times.
Iowa Police are still investigating this incident. McKay was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Nov. 27.
See the 2016 charges HERE.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.