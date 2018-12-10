Water department vehicle stolen in Simpson

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A 16-year-old water department pickup truck was stolen from the Village of Simpson this weekend.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said a 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck from the Simpson Water Department was stolen sometime between Friday night and Sunday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said the truck is white with a Village of Simpson decal on the doors.
Anyone with information regarding this theft can contact VPSO at 337-238-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.