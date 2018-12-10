Sulphur man arrested after leading police on motorcycle chase

The rider was identified as Matthew Blaine Wallace, 25, of Sulphur. Wallace refused to stop and fled from police, according to Coats. A pursuit followed with Wallace allegedly reaching speeds of over 120 MPH. Wallace led police into the Carlyss area where he is accused of running numerous stop signs, driving into oncoming lanes of traffic, and displaying no regard for his own safety or the safety of the public, says Coats. SPD eventually called off the pursuit near Dave Dugas and Pete Say Road.