Sulphur man arrested after leading police on motorcycle chase

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested following a motorcycle chase, according to Chief of Police Lewis Coats with the Sulphur Police Department.
Coats says around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 1, officers with SPD tried to stop a man riding a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle near the intersection of Huntington Street and U.S. 90 because the officers spotted multiple traffic violations.
The rider was identified as Matthew Blaine Wallace, 25, of Sulphur. Wallace refused to stop and fled from police, according to Coats. A pursuit followed with Wallace allegedly reaching speeds of over 120 MPH. Wallace led police into the Carlyss area where he is accused of running numerous stop signs, driving into oncoming lanes of traffic, and displaying no regard for his own safety or the safety of the public, says Coats. SPD eventually called off the pursuit near Dave Dugas and Pete Say Road.
An officer with SPD spotted Wallace at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 6, going south on Huntington Street. Wallace was stopped and arrested without incident.
He is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, no vehicle insurance, switched license plate, improper display of license plate, texting while driving, and failure to register a motor vehicle. Wallace’s bond has been set at $4,200. Wallace could be facing more charges because he is the suspect in two recent pursuits in Lake Charles.
The investigation is ongoing.
