Smith pleads guilty to attempted manslaughter in 2016 stabbing on Majestic Pines Drive

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A man who stabbed to death his former girlfriend’s grandfather and severely wounded her grandmother has pleaded guilty to a second charge.
Antonieo Smith, 20, already serving a life sentence in the death of Bob Anderson, pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday for stabbing Rita Anderson.
Smith was found guilty in February 2017 of second-degree murder in Bob Anderson’s death.
Authorities say Smith lived with the Andersons until they kicked him out. Smith attacked the couple at their Majestic Pines home, north of Sulphur, in May 2016. Rita Anderson was stabbed up to 15 times, but survived.
Smith is to be sentenced Feb. 4, although any sentence will not alter the life sentence without parole he is already serving.
