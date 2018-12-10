Saints open as a touchdown favorite on the road at Carolina

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are currently the 1-seed in the NFC with an 11-2 record. Carolina (6-6) is going the opposite direction, with a five-game losing streak. Vegas is going with the hot hand in 2018, installing the Saints as 7-point favorites over the Panthers.
The Saints will play Carolina twice in the final three weeks of the season. New Orleans will travel to Charlotte for Monday Night Football on December 17th, in week 17, host the Panthers on Sunday, December 30th.
The Saints are 10-3 against the spread this season. At one point, the Black and Gold covered the numbers nine games in a row. That streak came to an end in Dallas.
