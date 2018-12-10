Reports: Ghosn, Kelly, Nissan charged in underreported pay

Police motorcycles pass by Tokyo Detention Center, background, where former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is being detained, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Tokyo. Tokyo prosecutors say Ghosn, who was arrested on Nov. 19, is suspected of underreporting income by 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years. Japanese media are reporting that the government Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission is accusing Nissan as a company, along with Ghosn and another executive, of underreporting income. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)