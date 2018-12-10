NASA’s Voyager 2 becomes 2nd Earth craft in interstellar space

(RNN) – For just the second time in history, a human-made object has reached interstellar space. That’s the area of the cosmos between the stars.
NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft accomplished that feat in early November, some 41 years after it was launched from Earth.
It’s twin, Voyager 1, reached interstellar space in 2012. Both were launched from Cape Canaveral, FL, in 1977, but Voyager 2 followed a longer path away from Earth.
“I think we’re all happy and relieved that the Voyager probes have both operated long enough to make it past this milestone,” said Suzanne Dodd, Voyager project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California. “This is what we've all been waiting for. Now we’re looking forward to what we’ll be able to learn from having both probes outside the heliopause.”
The heliopause is the boundary between the heliosphere and interstellar space.
Still confused?
The sun in our solar system casts a “protective bubble,” called the heliosphere, around the planets that extends well beyond the orbit of Pluto.
Now that Voyager 2 is outside the bubble, it can provide scientists with unprecedented observations of the space it’s traveling through and whatever else is out there.
“Our studies start at the sun and extend out to everything the solar wind touches,” said Nicola Fox, director of the Heliophysics Division at NASA Headquarters. “To have the Voyagers sending back information about the edge of the sun’s influence gives us an unprecedented glimpse of truly uncharted territory.”
The probe’s name and its travels through interstellar space may pique the interest of folks who remember “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.”
In the 1979 film, the crew of the Enterprise encounters something called V’Ger (pronounced Vee-jer). They eventually learn that V’Ger is a fictional Voyager 6 probe that somehow merged with an alien entity and is now threatening Earth about 300 years in the future.
NASA’s press release on the mission appears to tip its hat to the science fiction franchise and the potential impact the Voyager missions.
